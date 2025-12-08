News at a glance

Two teenagers killed as car rams into motorcycle

NEW DELHI: Two teenagers, Yashodan (18) of Shahbad Dairy and Ansh (18) of Sector 35, Rohini, were killed when a car allegedly rammed their motorcycle on Bawana Road, outer north Delhi, while they were en route to a marriage, police said. The accident occurred around 11.40 pm, and both were taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, then referred to BSA Hospital, where they were declared dead. Six occupants of the car, including driver Akash (22), were treated at MV Hospital. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered under Sections 281(1) and 106(1) of the BNS. Vehicles have been seized, and investigations, including CCTV verification and mechanical checks, are ongoing.

Five juveniles apprehended after man found stabbed on rly track

new delhi: The Delhi Police have apprehended five juveniles, aged 15 to 18, for the brutal murder of a man reportedly linked to extortion and past disputes. The victim, Monu alias Manoj alias Crossing, a known offender with multiple previous cases, was found with severe stab injuries on a railway track near the WPIA jhuggi cluster. A special team analysed CCTV footage, digital trails and local intelligence to identify and locate the suspects. Police said the juveniles were allegedly exploited by the deceased for petty crimes and money, leading to mounting resentment.