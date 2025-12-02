News at a glance

TN-based fake French visa racket busted at IGI Airport

new delhi: The Delhi Police’s IGI Airport team has uncovered a Tamil Nadu–based fake French visa racket after three passengers bound for Paris were detained with forged visas at Terminal 3. According to the police, an FIR was registered, and a Crime Branch team traced the operation to Namakkal, leading to the arrest of 55-year-old V. Kannan, who allegedly arranged fake visas for job seekers. His associate remains absconding. Police noted multiple recent arrests linked to visa and passport fraud.

7 apprehended for dacoities after scrap-dealer robbery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested six men and detained a juvenile for a series of dacoities, an officer said. A case was filed after a PCR call at 3:10 am on November 27 reported a robbery at a scrap godown in Nilothi Extension. According to the police, the assailants overpowered the complainant, stole Rs 23,000 and a phone, and fled, leaving behind a stolen scooty. CCTV analysis led police to seven suspects, all of whom were arrested, and stolen cash and vehicles recovered.