News at a glance

Police Bust Interstate Fake Currency Syndicate, 5 held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate syndicate dealing in high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN), arresting five suppliers, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Staff apprehended Dinesh Kumar, Khairul Islam, Akash Kumar, Najim Hossain alias Saddam, and Amirul Sekh, who allegedly smuggled counterfeit 500-rupee notes from Bangladesh into Delhi, Bihar, and West Bengal. Police said, raids across Delhi and Malda recovered over Rs 8 lakh in fake currency. The notes, closely resembling genuine currency, have been sent for forensic testing, while investigations continue into associates and financial links, an officer added.

Bank official among three arrested in cyber job fraud

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrests three in fake overseas job scam, including Yes Bank assistant manager, an official said. The trio—Ketan Deepak Kumar, Sanjib Mondal, and Ravi Kumar Mishra—conned victims of Rs 1.80 lakh by promising foreign employment. According to the police, they used forged documents and WhatsApp groups to appear credible. Investigations revealed funds were routed via mule accounts. Police recovered six mobiles, two laptops, and Rs 50,000. Arrests have dismantled the organised network; further probes continue.