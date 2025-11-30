News at a glance

Fire breaks out in auditorium of Indraprastha University; no one injured

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in the auditorium of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi’s Dwarka on Sunday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services, said. The blaze was reported at 10.42 am in the university campus in Sector-16, Dwarka. “Two water tenders, three water bowsers, one skylift and one quick response vehicle were rushed to the spot. Teams doused the flames by 11.20 am. Cooling operations were still in progress,” he added. No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Two held in north Delhi with 2.7L counterfeit cigarette sticks

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested two men for allegedly selling and distributing counterfeit cigarettes of multiple leading national and international brands, recovering more than 2.7 lakh sticks during raids in north Delhi, officials said. The action was taken after police received information about the circulation of fake cigarettes in the Lahori Gate area, they said. Acting on the tip-off, a police team carried out raids at a shop in the area. Large quantities of counterfeit cigarettes being illegally sold under the guise of genuine branded products were seized, a senior police officer said. The arrested men were identified as Ramjeet alias Vijay (33), a resident of Fatehpuri, and Ankit (34), a resident of Lahori Gate. Both were allegedly involved in illegally selling, storing, and distributing counterfeit tobacco products, causing revenue losses.