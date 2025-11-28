News at a glance

Constitution Day: MCD Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

new delhi: Chairperson of the Standing Committee Satya Sharma and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi garlanded Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue at the MCD Headquarters, emphasising his role in shaping modern India. Both leaders underscored the need for justice, equality and citizen-centric governance inspired by constitutional values.

Constitution Day Marked with Tricolour Display at Palika kendra

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council marked Constitution Day with a tricolour illumination of the Palika Kendra building, symbolising the nation’s democratic ethos and the spirit of “We the People.” The fully functional display transformed the high-rise into a vivid tribute to constitutional values. Officials said the initiative aimed to foster civic pride and honour national heritage. Residents gathered to photograph the display, underscoring the enduring relevance of constitutional values.

IITF Visit Gives NDMC Students Banking and Tech Insights

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council organised an educational visit to the Trade Fair for students of A.A.B.V. Gole Market from Classes 9, 11 and 12. As part of the programme, students joined interactive sessions on banking, savings, fixed and recurring deposits, and financial planning. They also attended demonstrations on health awareness and safety. Officials said the initiative aimed to extend learning beyond classrooms.