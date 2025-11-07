News at a glance

Mizoram Delegation lauds NDMC’s Smart City projects

NEW DELHI: A 25-member delegation of Mizoram Secretariat Services Officers visited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday for an interactive session on Smart City initiatives, organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA). NDMC Secretary Rakesh Kumar outlined the Council’s technology-driven, citizen-centric Smart City model, while officials shared insights on innovations in urban planning, health, education, and waste management. Dr. Shakuntala Srivastava presented key projects, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), smart parking, e-learning, solar energy, and the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) model. The delegation later toured the ICCC at Palika Kendra, where real-time monitoring systems for air quality, safety, and sanitation were demonstrated. They praised NDMC’s model and expressed interest in adopting similar practices in Mizoram.

DU starts VLSI training programme

NEW DELHI: The Faculty of Technology, Delhi University, has launched a week-long Faculty Development Programme on “Advanced VLSI Design and Verification using Cadence EDA Tools” from November 10 to 14, in collaboration with Entuple Technologies. Led by Prof. Sanjeev Singh and convened by Dr. Vanita Jain, the initiative focuses on hands-on learning in semiconductor and System-on-Chip design.