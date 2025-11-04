News at a glance

Bihar man’s body found inside car of rly engineer

NEW DELHI: The body of a 28-year-old man was found in the backseat of a railway engineer’s car near Anand Vihar station, with police saying he died of asphyxiation after being accidentally locked inside. Police received a call about the body around 7:30 pm on October 31. The deceased, identified as Javed from Purnia, Bihar, had no external injuries, officers said. CCTV footage showed that after the engineer parked his car, Javed, a mason waiting to travel to Bihar, entered it and fell asleep. A staff member later locked the car unknowingly. Post-mortem at GTB Hospital confirmed death by asphyxiation.

Two nabbed for snatching bag from NRI senior citizen

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly snatching a handbag from a senior citizen who had recently arrived from the United Kingdom, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred on October 28 in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, when the accused — Rohit (26) and Mukul (24) — snatched the woman’s bag while riding a motorcycle and fled. Police recovered the motorcycle, gold ornaments, 135 Pounds in foreign currency, a mobile phone, purse, passport, and other documents.After examining footage from over 150 CCTV cameras along a 15-kilometre route, the duo was arrested following a tip-off.