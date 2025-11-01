News at a glance

CM Hails ARISE Mission as Retail Milestone

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the ARISE Mission event in Delhi as a milestone for self-reliance and innovation in retail.

Organised by MP Praveen Khandelwal, it aimed to empower traders through skilling and entrepreneurship. Gupta announced a fully faceless GST refund system after issuing over Rs 700 crore in six months and urged that “Made in India” become a global symbol of quality, pride, and trust.





Gang Running over 100 Fake Hotel Websites Busted in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police busts inter-state cyber fraud racket; four held for fake hotel booking websites operating across India. Over 100 sites linked to gang, with losses exceeding Rs 1 crore. The accused lured victims through Google ads and impersonated hotel staff; operation spanned five states, officials said.