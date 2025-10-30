News at a glance

12-foot-long python rescued from Waste to Wonder Park

new delhi: A 12-foot-long python was rescued from the Waste to Wonder Park in south Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area on Wednesday, officials said. The South Forest Division received a call around 12.30 pm after civic staff spotted the reptile and alerted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). An MCD team captured the python and handed it over to the Forest Department. “The snake has been brought to our treatment centre for examination,” a forest official said. Depending on its health, it will be released into the wild later in the evening or by Thursday morning. The park is a popular tourist attraction.

NGT directs encroachment removal from Greater Noida green belts

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to remove all encroachments from designated green belts, stressing that the “lungs of urban areas” must be protected. A bench led by NGT chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert members A Senthil Vel, Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, and Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, issued the order on

October 28 while hearing a petition filed by a resident welfare association over encroachment and misuse of green spaces. The NGT, citing Supreme Court rulings, invoked the public trust doctrine, banning construction on green belts and directing GNIDA to demarcate, fence, and maintain them within three months.