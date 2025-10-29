News at a glance

Youth, uncle held for stabbing man to death in Delhi’s Seemapuri

new delhi: A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri after intervening in a quarrel between his wife and a youth who allegedly molested her, police said on Tuesday. The victim, Akbar Ali Mirza, was attacked by Muslin (18) and his uncle following the altercation. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Two in cop net for Diwali-night firing in Keshav Puram

New delhi: A Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly opening fire during a Diwali-night altercation over bursting firecrackers in Keshav Puram. The accused, Avinash alias Tommy (21) and Sunny alias Raftaar (24), reportedly fired at a local resident after a quarrel, injuring him. The weapon was recovered. Third accomplice remains absconding.

Delhi–Rj Police nab trio for armed robbery

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, in coordination with Rajasthan Police, has arrested three men involved in an armed robbery in Sri Ganganagar. The accused — Baljinder Singh, Saravjeet, and Surender Singh — each carried a reward of Rs 10,000. Disguised as cops, they robbed a family at gunpoint on October 18. All three have been handed to Rajasthan Police.