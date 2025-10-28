News at a glance

Duo nabbed for killing cab driver: Cops

new delhi: A 23-year-old cab driver was murdered in Machhli Park, Kishangarh, allegedly over an old enmity. Police said the victim, Nitesh, was found with multiple stab wounds. Two men, Mohit Mehlawat and Lucky, both 23, were arrested. The accused allegedly attacked Nitesh in revenge for a past altercation. Murder weapons and evidence were recovered.

‘Bunty and Babli’ held for citywide gold snatchings

New delhi: Delhi Police arrested a sibling duo, dubbed “Bunty and Babli,” for a series of gold chain snatchings across the city. Nisha alias Rita (24) and her 17-year-old brother targeted women in Malviya Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, and Kartavya Path. Four gold chains, a scooty, and a helmet were recovered. The pair, from a criminal family, confessed to multiple snatchings. Police said both are drug addicts, and further investigation is ongoing.