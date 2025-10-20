News at a glance

Diwali: Police deploys ‘drone didis’ to enhance security

NEW DELHI: In a maiden initiative of its kind, the Delhi Police has deployed women personnel trained in drone operations to enhance security during the festive season. Under the campaign ‘Netra, Netrutva, Naari,’ women police officers, dubbed “drone didis,” have been stationed in crowded markets such as Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar to conduct real-time aerial surveillance. “Trained in modern drone technology, these personnel monitor crowd movements, detect suspicious activities, and assist in traffic regulation. Any footage showing unusual activity is instantly relayed to the district control room for immediate action,” a senior police officer said.

‘Too voluminous, bulky’: court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of an accused in a POCSO case, stating that the roughly 500-page application was “too voluminous and bulky” and that examining it would “consume precious judicial time.” Special Judge Rakesh Kumar was hearing the plea of the accused, against whom a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In an order dated October 17, the court noted that the accused’s counsel had submitted a “voluminous” bail application spanning around 500 pages, including annexures, while the judge was “burdened with the disposal of old matters.” The court dismissed the application as excessively voluminous, advised the counsel to condense it, and permitted a fresh filing.