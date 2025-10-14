News at a glance

South Asian Univ student sexually assaulted: Cops

new delhi: A A student of the South Asian University in south Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said on Monday. A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday, following which a team reached South Asian University, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement. The call was made by someone known to the girl, police said, adding that the student is currently being counselled. “The girl has not given any statement so far. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on her version,” he said.

two nabbed for snatching ATM card, withdrawing Rs 60,000

NEW DELHI: Two men, Bittu (33) and Shishpal alias Leelu (35), were arrested in Delhi’s Bawana area for allegedly snatching a woman’s ATM card and withdrawing Rs 60,000. Police recovered Rs 45,000, the ATM card, and the motorcycle used in the crime. Another accomplice, Tinku, remains absconding.