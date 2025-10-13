News at a glance

Four held for cashew burglary, 440 kg stolen goods recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested four men in connection with a burglary at a warehouse in New Kondli, east Delhi, recovering 440 kilograms of stolen cashews. The theft, reported on October 6, involved 60 buckets (around 600 kg) taken overnight. Investigations revealed the robbery was orchestrated by Sagar Khan, an employee with warehouse access, and executed with accomplices Sachin and tempo owner Mukesh Sahu. CCTV footage helped trace the suspects and their escape route. Police recovered 390 kg of cashews from Khan and 50 kg from local shop owner Nitin Gupta, who had purchased the remaining stock. Further investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested for selling banned imported cigarettes

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested Purshottam Gupta for allegedly selling banned imported cigarettes without mandatory health warnings, seizing 68,200 cigarettes from his Kotla Mubarakpur shop. Running the store for 20 years, Gupta admitted procuring and selling the cigarettes illegally for profit. The seized stock lacked statutory pictorial warnings required under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).