News at a glance

Delhi Metro to Start Early for Half Marathon

NEW DELHI: To facilitate participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on Oct 12, the Delhi Metro will start ops at 3:15 am on the Red, Yellow, Blue, and Violet Lines. Trains will run every 15–20 minutes until 6am, after which normal Sunday services resume. Marathon participants can travel free using QR-coded wristbands provided with their bibs.

Two Held for Ganja Supply

NEW DELHI: Two men, including a Delhi University graduate, were arrested for supplying 2 kg of high-quality ganja from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi students, including in Qutub Institutional Area and IIT Delhi.