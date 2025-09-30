News at a glance

NOIDA: Man kills wife, brother-in-law then hangs self

Noida: A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, Jaswanti (21), and six-year-old brother-in-law, Tej Prakash, by hitting them with a hammer before hanging himself at his in-laws’ home in Roza Jalalpur, Noida Extension. The accused, Pappu Lal, reportedly mentally unstable, had arrived from Pilibhit ten days ago. Police and forensic teams inspected the scene; further legal proceedings are underway.

GGM: Man strangles wife to death, commits suicide

Gurugram: Gurugram: A software engineer, Ajay Kumar (30), allegedly strangled his wife, Sweety Sharma (28), before hanging himself in their flat, police said on Monday. Ajay had sent a video to a friend warning of his intentions. The couple, married three years and both working in IT, were found dead. Sweety’s family filed a complaint alleging murder. Investigations are ongoing, police added.

FBD: 3 minors apprehended for theft at boxer Mary Kom’s house

Faridabad: Three minors have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from the residence of international boxer Mary Kom while she was in Meghalaya for a marathon. CCTV footage alerted neighbours, leading to an FIR at Surajkund police station. Police recovered LED TVs, watches, a trimmer and other items. The 15–16-year-old school dropouts are being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.