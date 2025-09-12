News at a glance

MCD links factory license module with property tax portal

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has integrated the Factory Licence and Fee Module with the Property Tax Portal to simplify procedures and reduce red tape. The licence fee will now be 5 per cent of annual property tax, payable through a single portal, with licences automatically generated on payment. Officials said the reform will ease compliance for around 30,000 industrial units.

Doctor duped of Rs 6.69 Lakh

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested Jalaluddin, a fraudster from Alwar, for duping an Apollo Hospital cardiologist of Rs 6.69 lakh. They said a car, phones, and funds were recovered; further links to 26 complaints are under investigation.