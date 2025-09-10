News at a glance

Police bust illegal firearms chain

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Auto Theft Squad of Delhi Police has busted a three-tier illegal firearms network, arresting three men — Farman (22), Shadab Qureshi (23) and Mohsin (29) — under the Arms Act. Police seized three pistols and five live cartridges. Farman flaunted weapons on social media, Shadab resold them, and Mohsin acted as main supplier. All have prior criminal records.

E-rickshaw driver shot in leg after argument, 1 held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested Mahboob Ali (47) of Tahirpur for the attempted murder of e-rickshaw driver Hariom (25). On September 6, Hariom was returning home with a friend when two men blocked his path and argued. A third, Ali, allegedly fired, injuring Hariom’s leg. He was hospitalised, and a case under the BNS and Arms Act was registered. The weapon was recovered.

Fraudster dupes victim via Telegram investment scam, nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested Karan (30), son of Satyavir and resident of New Usmanpur, for allegedly duping a man in an online investment scam. Using a Telegram handle, Karan lured the complainant with promises of high returns and persuaded him to invest repeatedly, amounting to Rs 3.55 lakh. However, no profit was given. Following the complaint, a case under Sections 318/319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. A team led by Inspector Rahul Kumar, SHO Cyber Police, traced the beneficiary account and arrested the accused. Police recovered the mobile phone used.