News at a glance

Four held for Rs 30L courier parcel theft, 376 mobile phones recovered: Police

NEW DELHI: Four men, including a courier driver, were arrested for stealing over 350 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 30 lakh from a consignment in Karol Bagh. The phones were swapped with parcels containing waste. CCTV footage and tip-offs led police to the suspects—Abhishek Singh, Vikas Singh Tomar, Kishan Chauhan, and Chetan Jha—and 376 phones were recovered from a hideout. The e-rickshaw used in the theft was also seized.

DUSIB demolishes 12 illegal shops at dairy farm temple premises

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on Monday demolished 12 illegally constructed shops at Ghazipur Dairy Farm. Notices had been served on Sept 3, giving shopkeepers 5 days to vacate the premises. The area, originally designated for a temple and a mosque, had been unlawfully occupied by shops selling animal feed, construction materials, and medical supplies. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed to ensure the demolition proceeded peacefully, maintaining strict law and order.