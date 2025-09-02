News at a glance

Fortis takes full control of Gr Noida hosp

GREATER NOIDA: Fortis Healthcare has assumed full operational and financial control of a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital in Greater Noida after its subsidiary, International Hospital Limited, signed a 15-year lease with RR Lifesciences. Earlier managed under an O&M arrangement, the facility will continue as Fortis Hospital Greater Noida, with scope to expand to 250 beds. Strategically located near major expressways and Jewar airport, the hospital is expected to boost healthcare access in the growing region.

Police nab wanted criminal in gym attack case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested Rahul alias Pankaj Choudhary (38), a wanted criminal in an attempt-to-murder case of a Rajinder Nagar gym owner. Choudhary was nabbed from a hotel in Pondicherry on August 29, and a pistol-like air gun was recovered from his residence. On August 11, Choudhary, with Vikas Solanki and others attacked the gym owner with weapons and stole the CCTV DVR; he confessed later.