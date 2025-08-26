News at a glance

Tailor strangles woman over money

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old tailor, Saleem, has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman after a money dispute and attempting to dump her body in a drain in Delhi’s Dabri. The victim, reported missing on August 21, was identified through CCTV footage showing her entering Saleem’s residence. The body slipped while he tried to transport it on a motorcycle, alerting locals. A BNS case is registered.

Man leaps into Yamuna during video call

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man is feared drowned after allegedly jumping into the Yamuna from the bridge during a video call with his sister on Sunday night. Police said Rithik, unemployed and distressed after a breakup, leapt following an argument. His sister, preparing for civil services, alerted police at 11:22 pm. A motorbike and phone were found on the bridge. NDRF and DDMA launched an overnight search, but he remains missing. A case has been registered at Sunlight ColonyPS.

Portion of a building collapses in west Delhi, 2 hurt

NEW DELHI: Two people were injured when a portion of a residential building collapsed in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Monday morning, officials said. The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 7.42 a.m. reporting the collapse, following which rescue teams reached the spot. The victims, identified as Preeti, 45, and Subhash, 35, sustained injuries after part of the building’s third floor gave way. Both were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Officials confirmed that further inquiries are underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse and assess the safety of the structure.