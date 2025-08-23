News at a glance

ggm Police nab Nigerian national with 14 gm MDMA

Gurugram: Police on Friday arrested a Nigerian national for possessing MDMA near a petrol pump in DLF Phase-1, officials said. Police registered an FIR after recovering 14.19 grams of the synthetic drug, also known as ecstasy, from Alias Tochi (30). A native of Imo, Nigeria, Tochi had come to India on a medical visa 12 years ago and stayed back in Delhi. During questioning, he admitted purchasing the drug in Delhi for Rs 1 lakh to sell for profit.

MAn cheated women via hacked profile

NEW DELHI: Police here have arrested a 27-year-old man for hacking a woman advocate’s social media account and duping women with fake job offers in the Women’s Commission. The accused, Sagar Singh alias Manu of Ghaziabad, posed as a senior official and cheated victims of Rs 23,000 and Rs 3.34 lakh. Investigators said Singh, previously booked in similar cases, lured targets using fake profiles and fabricated connections.

Man Held for Wife’s Murder

GURUGRAM: A man has been arrested in Manesar for strangling his wife to death after a heated quarrel at their rented home in Naharpur Kasan village. The accused, Rajendra, allegedly struck his wife, Nisha Bisht, with a rolling pin during the dispute before strangling her with a scarf. Police recovered the body and registered an FIR at Manesar Police Station.