News at a glance

AAP Launches Drive to Aid DU Poll Aspirants

NEW DELHI: AAP’s student wing, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics, has launched a drive to help Delhi University students from modest backgrounds contest elections, aiming to curb money power. Applications open August 15–25 with set endorsement and submission requirements. AAP leaders call it a step towards merit-based politics, while BJP leaders dismiss it, citing past failures.

I-Day Initiative by West District Legal Services

NEW DELHI: On the 79th Independence Day, the West District Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Delhi Heights and Rotary International District 3011, organised an awareness programme and cotton bag distribution

drive at Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar. The event aimed to highlight the harmful effects of plastic on the environment and promote sustainable alternatives such as cotton bags. Organisers stressed that collective adoption of small lifestyle changes can yield significant benefits.