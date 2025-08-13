News at a glance

Dummy bomb exercise held at Paschim Vihar market

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted a ‘dummy bomb’ detection and disposal drill at National Market, Paschim Vihar West, as part of heightened Independence Day security. Acting on information about a suspected explosive, officers cordoned off the area and found a dummy device during a systematic search. The exercise tested preparedness, coordination and response times. National Market was chosen for its heavy footfall, with public access briefly restricted before normal operations resumed. Security in Outer District remains tightened.

Mother-daughter pair held for ventilator break-in theft

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter for allegedly stealing jewellery from their landlord’s Bindapur home after entering through a ventilator late at night. Police recovered 5.23 gm of melted gold and 589.15 gm of melted silver from a jeweller to whom the accused, Pinki and Poonam, had sold the stolen items. The theft, reported on August 1, was confirmed after the tenants eventually confessed during sustained questioning.