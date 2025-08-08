News at a glance

GGM: 2 held for killing man, hiding his body in washroom of govt school

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police have arrested two men for killing a 20-year-old man and hiding his body in a government school washroom in Jatauli village. The victim, Karna alias Tinda, was found on August 4 with multiple injuries, an official stated. Accused Akash alias Gullu and Shiv Kumar, both 21, allegedly stabbed him with scissors and hit him with a stone, the officer added. Police have recovered the weapons and are probing the motive.

MCD Campaign Clears 54 Dark Spots, Lifts 188 MT Waste

NEW DELHI: Under the ‘Dilli Ko Kude Se Aazadi’ campaign, the MCD’s West Zone held a Mega Plantation and Sanitation Drive at Madhav Park, Rajouri Garden, on Thursday. Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh joined senior officials in planting saplings,

urging residents to practise waste segregation and support community cleanliness. Commissioner Ashwani Kumar noted stronger collaboration with RWAs, NGOs,

and citizens, reporting the removal of 54 dark spots, 188 MT of construction waste, and a rise in daily solid waste collection from 1,300 MT to 1,420 MT. Over 65,000 students joined awareness drives. Anti-dengue measures covered 2,850 houses with fogging, focal spray, and residual treatment.