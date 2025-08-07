News at a glance

DU to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Workshop

New Delhi: The University of Delhi, in collaboration with Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, will host a one-day Breast Cancer Awareness workshop on August 28, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. The hybrid session aims to highlight the alarming rise of breast cancer among Indian women and the crucial role of early detection. Targeted primarily at female participants, the workshop will be led by Dr Vineeta Goel, senior oncologist at Fortis, who will share key insights on prevention, screening, and self-examination. With over 25 per cent of female cancer cases in India being breast-related, the initiative underscores the need for awareness. The venue is tentatively Room 210, Admin Block, North Campus.

AIIMS Hosts Mega Blood Donation 5.0

New Delhi: Marking 78 years of India’s Independence, AIIMS New Delhi held its Mega Blood Donation Drive 5.0 on August 4, 2025, at the JL Auditorium. Organised by the Blood Centre, the drive witnessed exceptional participation from paramilitary and defence forces, resulting in a record 2,400 units of blood collected in a single day. Held in collaboration with CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, NSG, SSB, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and others, the event reflected the armed forces’ commitment to public service beyond duty. Themed *“Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future,”* the drive highlighted the critical role of voluntary blood donation. AIIMS officials thanked donors, noting the effort strengthened healthcare and fostered collective national spirit.