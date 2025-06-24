News at a glance

NE DELHI: 19-yr-old girl pushed off rooftop

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house by a man in northeast Delhi’s Ashok Nagar on Monday morning, a police official said. The accused has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him. Police received information about the incident at around 8:30 am at Jyoti Nagar police station. A team was dispatched to the scene and found that the girl had already been taken to GTB Hospital by her father. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the accused, known to the victim, pushed her from the rooftop. She is currently undergoing treatment. A case under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS has been registered.

4 nabbed in armed robbery case in Delhi’s Patparganj

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested four men for allegedly robbing a 53-year-old pastry shop owner at knifepoint in east Delhi’s Patparganj area, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred on June 20 when the victim, Vinod Kumar Sharma, was intercepted by three men on motorcycles near Bansal Sweets, the police officer stated. He was threatened, assaulted, and his car was snatched, the officer further added. The accused—Shane Alam, Prince, Himanshu, and Tanuj—were later arrested near Sanjay Lake Metro Station. The stolen vehicle was found in Haridwar. Police said the suspects, facing financial difficulties, planned the robbery to sell the car and make quick money. An investigation is ongoing, the officer said.