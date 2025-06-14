News at a glance

Faridabad: Man held for kidnapping two boys for Rs 30K ransom

FARIDABAD: A 25-year-old man, Sameem, has been arrested in Faridabad for allegedly abducting two boys and demanding Rs 30,000 ransom. Police said the boys were lured to Sidhdata Ashram, then taken to a hotel in SGM Nagar and held hostage. The accused received Rs 5,000 before being tracked via mobile and caught. Sameem, with four prior cases of violence, is in remand as police search for his accomplices.

Three arrested for firing outside shop: COPS

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly firing outside a shop in Mustafabad over an old enmity. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, with two shots fired. The complainant, Shakir (27), said the attacker was unknown, but CCTV footage led to the accused—Anas (21), Jeeshan (21), and a 17-year-old. Police said the motive stemmed from a past dispute involving Shakir’s brother Sarik and the accused over a social media post.

Man nabbed for stealing Rs 24,000 by faking a confrontation

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old habitual offender, Tarun, was arrested for stealing Rs 24,000 from a passerby near New Delhi Railway Station using a staged confrontation. The incident occurred on June 9, with Tarun and two accomplices creating a diversion to pick the victim’s pocket. Tarun, who has seven prior cases, confessed during interrogation, police said.