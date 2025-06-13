News at a glance

Man’s Body Found in Nangli, cops Nab 5

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested five men after the naked body of a 25-year-old man, Sonu alias Sameer Khan, was found near Gayatri Gaushala, Nangli, with severe injuries. A PCR call alerted Swaroop Nagar Police, who launched an investigation led by Inspector Amit Malik. The victim and a witness were abducted from Bhalswa Dairy by the accused, including Manish and Sahil, over a monetary dispute. Sameer was beaten at multiple locations before being dumped. CCTV footage and call records led to the arrest of all five.

Ex-Deliveryman apprehended for Attempted Murder: Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested Rishi alias Manu Thakur, a former deliveryman, for attempted murder in a revenge attack. Absconding since April 30, he was held in Pooth Kalan after technical surveillance. Rishi confessed to opening fire in Sultanpuri to avenge a friend’s death. Further investigation is underway.

Two arrested in Ggm for online task scam

Gurugram: Two men were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters involved in an online task scam. A victim lost Rs 1 lakh after being lured through an app. J Shivram opened multiple firm-linked accounts and sold them to Anil Kumar Joseph for Rs 25 lakh. Joseph later sold them to fraudsters for Rs 27 lakh, police stated.