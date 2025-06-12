News at a glance

Cop, Tea Vendor Nabbed for Rs 5,000 Bribe in Case Tampering

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Vigilance Unit has arrested ASI Sushil Sharma and a tea vendor for accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe to alter a case. The bribe was the second instalment of Rs 10,000. Caught red-handed during a trap, both were sent to 14-day custody. Sharma was posted at Govindpuri Police Station for the past two years.

Three Held, 6,800 Quarters of Illicit Liquor Seized

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested 3 interstate bootleggers and seized 6,800 quarters of illicit liquor following a tip-off. Raids in Kakrola and Bahadurgarh led to the recovery of 136 cartons, a Honda City car, and a scooty used in the operation. Case has been filed under Delhi Excise Act.