News at a glance

Driver injured in suspected accidental firing inside cash van

NEW DELHI: A man was injured in a suspected case of accidental firing inside a cash-carrying van in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Marble Market area, where the van’s driver sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. Police are probing to rule out foul play and confirm the cause of the incident.

Man held for duping woman of Rs 13L with fake DMRC job

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man has been arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly cheating a woman of over Rs 13 lakh by falsely promising her a job in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The accused, Bhupender Guru, sent the victim a forged appointment letter from a fake DMRC email ID and convinced her to transfer Rs 13.21 lakh and submit her original academic certificates. After she realised the offer was fake, she filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, an officer said. Police traced Guru through digital surveillance and arrested him from Sultanpuri.