News at a glance

Services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line delayed due to technical snag

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services between Dwarka and Janakpuri West were delayed on Wednesday morning due to a technical snag, DMRC said. Maintenance teams were deployed to resolve the issue swiftly, and passengers were kept informed through announcements. Efforts to identify and fix the fault are ongoing. Services on all other metro lines were operating as per schedule.

Fire guts shops at stone market

NEW DELHI: A fire gutted at least six tin-shed shops in Kotla Mubarakpur’s stone market early Wednesday, officials said. Nine fire tenders doused the blaze in two hours. No injuries were reported; a short-circuit is suspected.