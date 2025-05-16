News at a glance

Rs 1400-cr CM Dev Fund to augment public facilities gets Cabinet nod

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet has approved the setting up a Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF) with a Rs 1,400-crore corpus for 26 FY to boost the city’s civic infrastructure and public facilities, officials said on Thursday. The maximum cost of a project approved under it would be around Rs 10 crore. However, the chief minister can raise the ceiling in exception circumstances, according to officials.

Metro users can now book tickets through popular apps

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has become the country’s first large-scale urban transit system to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce, allowing users to book tickets through more than 10 popular apps. Users can book metro tickets on apps such as EaseMyTrip, Google Maps, NammaYatri, Rapido, and Redbus, among others, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

NDMC vice chairperson Chahal inspects water ATMs

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Thursday inspected water ATMs installed across areas under the council to ensure uninterrupted services during the summer season. Expressing satisfaction over their functioning, Chahal said 34 of the 37 water ATMs are operational, while the remaining three have minor non-technical issues which would be resolved soon.