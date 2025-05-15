News at a glance

Fatal bidi refusal: two in cop net for man’s murder

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old man in west Delhi, leading to his death hours later, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the victim, Kanhaiya, was approached by the duo for a bidi. After he refused, the men allegedly attacked him with a metal kada. Though Kanhaiya initially received treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries. Acting swiftly, the police formed multiple teams, analysed CCTV footage and spoke to local residents. The accused, Vinod (27), a cook, and Arjun (39), an auto driver—both from Raghubir Nagar—were arrested.

Delhi Brothers Open Fire Over Sister’s Affair, apprehended

NEW DELHI: Three brothers were arrested in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar for allegedly opening fire at the relatives of a boy involved with their sister, police said on Wednesday. The accused—Chintu (20), and twins Karan and Nitin (18)—allegedly objected to the relationship. No injuries were reported. A misfired cartridge, an empty shell, a country-made pistol and a knife were recovered. The trio were caught on Durbal Nath Marg following a police surveillance operation. Both families reportedly live in the same neighbourhood.

792 Challans in a Day for Illegal Parking

NEW DELHI: In a single-day drive against illegal parking and encroachments in Kalkaji, Delhi Police issued 792 challans, towed 55 vehicles, and impounded seven e-rickshaws. The crackdown at Guru Ravi Dass Marg and Raja Dhir Sen Marg targeted obstructions caused by vendors, hawkers, and illegally parked vehicles.