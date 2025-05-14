News at a glance

Agarbatti Scam Kingpin Busted

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police’s Outer North District has arrested Abhishek Oberoi (37), the alleged mastermind behind an interstate scam targeting incense stick manufacturers. Oberoi posed as a bamboo stick supplier on Facebook, duping victims with fake documents. The racket surfaced after a Delhi entrepreneur lost Rs 21,060. A raid recovered forged documents, phones, bank cards, and passbooks. Police are probing 24 cases across states.

‘Widespread cruelty, illegal practices in pet shops’

NEW DELHI: A DU report has revealed widespread violations of the Pet Shop Rules, 2018, across 34 pet shops in Delhi, citing underage puppy sales, unlicensed operations, and unhygienic conditions. The Animal Law Cell called for urgent enforcement, including closures, seizures, and stricter monitoring, warning that continued inaction undermines animal welfare.