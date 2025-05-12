News at a glance

Rs 1oL+ stolen from ATM without physical damage

GURUGRAM: Over Rs 10 lakh was stolen from an Axis Bank ATM on the Delhi-Jaipur highway last month without any visible damage to the machine, police said on Sunday. The thieves allegedly disabled the booth’s video recording system and hacked into the ATM’s security. The incident occurred on April 30. The DVR, battery, hard disk, PC core, and chest lock were also stolen. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

‘Nayi Disha’: Police Push to Curb Student Dropouts

NEW DELHI: To curb school dropouts, Delhi Police has launched ‘Nayi Disha – A Path Back to Learning’, a community outreach drive to reintegrate out-of-school children into education. Officers are visiting homes, identifying reasons for dropout, and coordinating with schools and NGOs for support. The initiative, focused on mentorship and empowerment, is already showing results and may be expanded.