News at a glance

Teen found hanging in neighbour’s house in Noida

NOIDA: A 14-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a neighbour’s house in the Vishnu Nagar Colony of Sorkha Pushta, police said on Monday. The boy, identified as Raghav, was discovered on Sunday, according to Sector-113 police station in-charge Krishna Gopal Sharma. His family has alleged that he was murdered by local youths following an altercation two days earlier. However, police stated that the post-mortem did not reveal signs of foul play. “We are still investigating the matter,” Sharma said. The incident has raised tensions in the area, with further inquiries currently underway.

NOIDA: Methane Blast from Toilet Leaves Man critically burnt

Greater Noida: A 20-year-old man sustained serious burn injuries after a toilet seat exploded in a house in Sector-36 on Saturday. The victim, Ashu Nagar, was using the toilet when the seat burst into flames after he pressed the flush. He suffered 35 per cent burns and was rushed to GIMS, Kasna. Officials suspect methane gas accumulation in the bathroom, likely due to poor sewer maintenance and lack of ventilation. An electrical spark may have triggered the blast. Greater Noida Authority has called in an IIT expert team to investigate. Locals blamed civic negligence for the dangerous conditions.

Fake Army Officer nabbed in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Rajasthan man was held in Nuh for posing as an Army officer to dupe people online. He used fake profiles and scammed Kerala victim. Phones, SIMs and photos seized.