News at a glance

7 men out on bail held for failing to appear in court

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad’s Government Railway Police have arrested seven individuals for skipping court hearings in a 28-year-old case linked to a 1997 ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ that disrupted train services. The accused — Chandra Bhan, Rakesh Singh, Vinod Kumar, Mahendra Singh, Devendra Singh, Bramh Wati, and Kishan Wati — were initially booked under IPC Sections 341 and 323. After failing to appear in court despite being granted bail, non-bailable warrants were issued. All seven were arrested on Saturday, an offical stated.

Man Leaps into Yamuna from moving Auto

New Delhi: A middle-aged man allegedly jumped into the Yamuna from the Geeta Colony flyover after leaping out of a moving auto-rickshaw on Sunday morning. Rescue teams have launched a search operation, but the man’s identity remains unconfirmed, police stated.