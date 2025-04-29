News at a glance

Student Dies by Suicide at Univ Hostel

Greater Noida: A 19-year-old BA Political Science student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at Gautam Buddha University, police said on Monday. The deceased, Vanshika Arora from Kanpur, had been battling depression and was under medical care. A suicide note expressing self-discontent was found. When Vanshika missed attendance on Saturday, the warden discovered her body. Police and university officials confirmed she led a largely isolated life. An investigation into the incident is underway.

20-Yr-Old Killed in Seelampur Shooting: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man, Sameer, was shot dead late on Sunday night in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, prompting an intense police investigation. Police were alerted at 11:40 PM, and Sameer was rushed to JPC Hospital by locals, where he was declared “brought dead.” Crime scene and forensic teams inspected the area, and senior officers supervised the inquiry. A case under Section 103(1) of the BNS was registered. Multiple teams are examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses, with motives including personal enmity and gang rivalry being explored.