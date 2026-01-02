New Year rush: Delhi zoo welcomes over 25K visitors

New Delhi: The Delhi zoo witnessed a significant spike in visitor footfall on New Year’s Day, with the numbers rising by nearly 86 per cent on Thursday as compared to regular weekdays during this time of the year, officials said.

According to data shared by the zoo authorities, 25,111 visitors entered the National Zoological Park on Thursday, compared to the usual 12,000-15,000 on regular weekdays, indicating a substantial spike on the first day of 2026, they said.

On weekends during the same period, the footfall typically ranges between 15,000 and 20,000, zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said.

In anticipation of the New Year rush, the zoo authorities made special arrangements by opening additional entry and exit gates, strengthening security measures, upgrading CCTV surveillance and coordinating with police for crowd and traffic management, Kumar said.

“On a regular day, visitors use a single main gate for entry. However, on New Year’s Day, additional gates were made operational to ensure smooth movement,” he said.

Additional security personnel were deployed across the premises, particularly in the vulnerable areas, to prevent pick-pocketing and mobile thefts, Kumar said, adding that CCTV cameras were actively monitored throughout the day.

The Delhi Police also beefed up security and traffic management on Mathura Road, a senior police officer said. The Delhi zoo reopened for visitors on November 8 after more than two months of shutdown following the detection of avian influenza.