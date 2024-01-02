New Year morning warmer by 3 degrees in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday witnessed a warmer New Year morning, recording a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

The visibility in the morning stood at 700 metres at Safdarjung, Delhi’s main weather station, and 1,200 metres at Palam, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weatherman has forecast the possibility of cold day conditions at a few places, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at

16 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Railways, 21 Delhi-bound trains were running one to five hours late due to fog.

The relative humidity in the city stood at 88 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356, in the ‘very poor’ category, at 9 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

2023 December was the warmest in six years, with the national capital not recording a single ‘cold wave day’ throughout the month.