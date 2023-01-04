New twist — victim wasn't alone, pillion rider fled scene, say cops

New Delhi: Amid many reports and speculations regarding the 20-year-old girl's body being recovered after she was killed in a horrific road accident in Delhi's Sultanpuri area during the early morning of January, 1, the autopsy report on Tuesday ruled out sexual assault with the victim theory. A three-member medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College conducted the postmortem of the deceased on Monday.



The report has been obtained which suggests the cause of death was shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs. All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging. Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault, Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda confirmed on Tuesday.

The city police also revealed a major development in this case- the victim was not alone on the scooty as there was a girl who had accompanied her from a hotel as seen in CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, police have recorded the statement under Section 164 (Recording of confessions and statements) of the friend of the victim who died in Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

"We have traced the female friend of the victim who was with Anjali Singh during the accident in the Sultanpuri area, she was on the pillion seat while the Baleno car hit the scooty. She also received some minor injuries but fled from the spot right after the accident," Special CP Hooda said.

While talking to media persons, victim's friend Nidhi said that the accused persons were aware that Anjali was entangled under the car and deliberately dragged her body for a long distance.

She also said that she was very scared after the incident and she also told her mother about it but did not inform the cops about the incident. She also said that they were at a party that night and the accident took place when they were on way back home.

"Anjali was driving the scooty when the car hit us from the front. Anjali collapsed on road towards the wheel of the car and I fell on another side. I did not receive critical injuries. However, they dragged Anjali for a long distance," she said.

"I was frightened and rushed towards my house. I could not report the incident to the police as I was shocked and afraid of any action against me. There was no loud music inside the car. I could not see anyone inside the car," she added.

Anjali could be saved if she would have been taken out from under the car after the collision, the girl further added.