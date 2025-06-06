New SOPs enable fast-track tree removal in crisis situations and mandatory reporting within 24 hrs

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at balancing public safety with environmental protection, the Delhi government has issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to allow swift pruning or removal of hazardous trees under emergency conditions. The new guidelines were rolled out following directions from Environment and Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and are framed under Section 8 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994. The SOPs provide clarity and legal backing for residents, RWAs, and agencies to take immediate action in cases where trees pose a threat to life, property, or vital infrastructure. These include instances where trees are leaning dangerously, blocking roads or drains, damaging heritage sites or buildings, or interfering with Metro or railway lines.

While Section 8 of the DPTA typically prohibits tree felling without prior approval, it provides a provision for emergency situations. Under the new framework, stakeholders can act without waiting for formal clearance, but must report the action to the Tree Officer within 24 hours. “The Delhi Government is fully committed to the safety and well-being of its people. At the same time, we remain dedicated to preserving Delhi’s green wealth. These SOPs strike the right balance, enabling timely action on hazardous trees while ensuring complete transparency and accountability,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa. To prevent misuse, the Environment Department has mandated that anyone taking emergency action must upload detailed documentation on the DPTA e-Forest portal ([https://dpta.eforest.delhi.gov.in](https://dpta.eforest.delhi.gov.in)). This includes geotagged photographs from three angles, a written justification, and post-action images. This protocol will serve as valid compliance under the law.

The Tree Officer is also empowered to initiate action independently if a dangerous tree is identified during inspections or field visits. The Environment Department has listed broad scenarios justifying immediate intervention: trees obstructing roads, bridges, or sewer lines; trees damaging public or private property, and those that are visibly dead, dried, or precariously tilted. “These guidelines provide a clear operational framework while retaining strict accountability. Any misuse or false declaration will attract strong legal action under applicable forest laws,” said an official from the department of Forest and Wildlife. The move comes amid increasing complaints from residents about the time-consuming nature of obtaining formal approvals, especially during the monsoon season when weakened trees frequently pose safety risks. The Delhi government has emphasised that this initiative is part of a broader policy of responsible governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and is aligned with the national vision of sustainability advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Officials reiterated that while the SOPs grant emergency powers, they are not a blanket exemption. “The focus is on genuine emergencies where delays could cost lives or damage critical infrastructure. The reporting mechanism is non-negotiable,” said the official. With these SOPs, Delhi becomes one of the few metropolitan cities in India to institutionalise a quick-response mechanism for managing green infrastructure hazards while maintaining strict oversight.