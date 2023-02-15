New sewer lines approved for Mundka

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved the project of laying a 63-km long sewer line, construction of 5 MLD capacity STP and 12.5 MLD capacity SPS in 4 unauthorised colonies and two villages of Mundka.

As per a government statement, the total cost of the project is Rs 127 crore which will benefit nearly 53 thousand people in the area.

Sisodia mentioned that the government is working continuously towards cleaning Yamuna and to deliver a better sewerage management system. He said, “ Under this, a 63 km long sewer line will be laid in 4 unauthorised colonies and 2 villages of Mundka. Due to the lack of a sewerage system here, sewage is released into the local pond, septic tank or storm drains, which falls into the Yamuna river from the existing drain. This increases the pollution level of the river. In such a situation, to reduce these water-polluting elements, the Kejriwal government has decided to connect every house to the sewage system. Sewerage coming out of here will be sent through sewer lines to the nearest Sewage Treatment Plant, after which the treated water will flow into Yamuna.”

Sisodia further explained that alarms would be installed in this sewage pumping station to warn about water overflow or any kind of fault.

He said, “This will give immediate warning to the officials of Delhi Jal Board that the risk of sewage overflow has increased so that appropriate steps can be taken in time. Monitoring of wastewater pumping stations will be done through IoT monitoring devices. The sensor installed in this electronic device will ensure that as soon as the dirty water of the sewer in the pumping

station is filled up to a certain level, an alert is sent to the

senior officials.”