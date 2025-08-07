New road to cut Greater Noida–Faridabad travel to 30 minutes

Noida: Commuting between Greater Noida and Faridabad is set to become faster and easier and the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a plan to build a new road for this route. Officials said that the project will cost Rs 65.5 crore and will cut travel time from around two hours to just 20 to 30 minutes. Right now, people who travel between these two cities often have to travel Delhi or Noida, which makes the journey long and slow. Roads like the Kalindi Kunj flyover and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway are the main options, but they are usually crowded and time-taking.

"The new project will build a 1.7-kilometre road and also widen more than 3 kilometres of existing roads. This road will connect Atta Gujran village in Greater Noida to Jasana and Manjhawali in Faridabad.It will also connect to the Manjhawali Bridge,which is 630 metres long and crosses the Yamuna River," said a senior official.

This project is part of the Greater Noida–Faridabad Integrated Circuit.It was approved in a high-level meeting led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary SP Goyal, where major projects from the Public Works Department (PWD) were discussed.

Thousands of people who travel between these cities every day for work, business, or school will benefit.The corridor will connect Atta Gujran village in Greater Noida to Jasana and Manjhawali in Faridabad, effectively linking up with the 630-metre Manjhawali Bridge.

The Manjhawali Bridge, completed in December 2022 after years of delays and missed deadlines, has remained underutilised due to the lack of a functional road on the Uttar Pradesh side. Notably, while Haryana completed its approach road earlier, the Greater Noida stretch faced hurdles in land acquisition and funding. Now, with financial approval in place, construction work is expected to start soon.

The district administration has received ₹25 crore to compensate around 110 affected farmers, with land registry agreements signed with about half, said officials.

Acquisition of the remaining land is underway, and a proposal for additional compensation is under review, they added. Officials said tender documents are being finalised, and bidding for the project will begin shortly.

Once complete, the road will not only boost daily commuting efficiency but also enhance regional connectivity — especially when the Noida International Airport in Jewar becomes operational, making this corridor a crucial access route for passengers from Haryana, they added.