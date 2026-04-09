New political party for Raghav? Interesting thought, says AAP MP

New Delhi: Sharing a social media video of a user suggesting that the sidelined AAP leader Raghav Chadha float his own political party rather than joining another, Chadha on Wednesday left a brief comment: “interesting thought”, fuelling speculation.

This comes after the MP shared a picture on his Instagram account of a book chapter with the title “Never Outshine the Master”, apparently taking a dig at the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

In the video shared by Chadha, the content creator can be seen saying that to keep his support intact, the AAP leader should launch his own party instead of joining any other political outfit.

The Aam Aadmi Party had last week removed him as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, and the MP reacted by saying that he had been “silenced, not defeated”.