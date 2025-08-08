New policy will address stray animal issue: Min

New Delhi: Delhi Development minister Kapil Mishra on Friday said the government is putting together a new policy to address the stray animal issue in the city with a balanced approach, ensuring welfare of both animals and citizens .

Alleging that false sterilisation data was being generated, Mishra said if the “numbers were accurate, we wouldn’t be seeing such a severe stray dog issue in Delhi”.

The Delhi government has been holding consultations to resolve the issue. A similar meeting was held on Friday that was attended by former Union minister Maneka Gandhi and various animal welfare NGOs.

Mishra said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is working on a new policy to address the problem of stray and helpless animals in Delhi.

“Today, we held another meeting that included representatives from organisations that work on sterilisation and care for stray animals. We discussed why the issue is escalating, where the policy gaps are, and what needs to change, both in law and implementation,” he told reporters.

It is clear that many sterilisation centres are not functioning effectively, and in many cases, false data is being reported, he noted.

“If the reported sterilisation numbers were accurate, we wouldn’t be seeing such a severe stray dog issue in Delhi,” the minister said.

Stressing that the government wants to find a balanced approach, Mishra said they want to find one that ensures the welfare of stray animals, considers the concerns of animal lovers, and at the same time, addresses the safety and concerns of ordinary citizens.