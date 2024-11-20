New Noida’s 1st office to open in Jokhabad-Sanwali region as land survey underway

NOIDA: The first office of Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), also known as “New Noida”, located between Noida, Dadri, and Ghaziabad, will be set up near Jokhabad and Sanwali villages between Sikandrabad and Dadri.

The development of the “New Noida,” is progressing with significant steps towards establishing an office in the region.

The first office will be set up near Jokhabad and Sanwali villages.

The plan was recently approved by Lokesh M, the CEO of Noida Authority, and satellite surveys are currently being conducted to assess the land.

“New Noida” is set to span 20,911 hectares of land across 84 villages of Bulandshahr and Gautam Budh Nagar districts . Local officials are particularly prioritizing direct land purchases from farmers.

“The process of land acquisition should first be started from the point of Eastern Peripheral Expressway where the GT Road separates from it and villages along the Dadri GT Road, including Chitehra, Nai Basti, Beel Akbarpur, and Kot.” Said CEO

CEO Lokesh M, along with other senior officials, conducted an inspection of the notified areas for New Noida.

During the inspection, ACEO Mahendra Prasad, OSD Krantishekhar Singh, General Manager Leenu Sehgal, Deputy General Manager Vijay Rawal and senior officials of Tehsil Sikandrabad were also present.

During the inspection, emphasis was placed on the availability and utility of land in villages like Jokhabad and Sanwali.

Following the field visit, a crucial meeting was held at the UP PWD Guest House in Sikandrabad, where CEO provided key instructions for the rapid development of the region, including prioritising land acquisition along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.