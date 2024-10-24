New Noida development: Plan launched to boost connectivity

Noida: The Noida Authority has drafted a plan for the development of New Noida, which is the Dadri, Noida, Ghaziabad investment region. Officials said that the new city is expected to be the biggest growth engine of western Uttar Pradesh, generating substantial revenue for the state government and creating employment opportunities.

According to Noida Authority officials, the draft emphasises improving connectivity between New Noida and nearby cities, with plans for wide roads and enhanced transportation infrastructure designed to accommodate traffic for the next 50 years.

“The draft has been sent to the CEO of Greater Noida and Yamuna Authority, as well as the District Magistrates of Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Hapur, which border New Noida. The heads of these districts will provide suggestions for optimal connectivity to the new city and propose new options.

A meeting will be held with the heads of all the cities to discuss the mobility plan” a senior Noida authority officer informed.

Satish Pal, the ACEO of Noida Authority, said that the comprehensive mobility plan under discussion also aims to connect the new city to Delhi. A consulting company is being selected for this purpose.

The authority has recently allocated approximately Rs 1000 crore for land acquisition process.

New Noida will span an area of 209.11 sq km, or 20,911.29 hectares. The master plan will be executed in four phases. The first phase, from 2023 to 2027, will develop 3,165 hectares. The second phase, from 2027 to 2032, will cover 3,798 hectares.

The third phase, from 2032 to 2037, will develop 5,908 hectares, and the final phase, from 2037 to 2041, will cover 8,230 hectares. The land acquisition policy for this project will be guided by guidelines issued at the government level.