New MCD Commissioner takes office

New Delhi: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjeev Khirwar assumed charge as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), bringing with him over three decades of administrative experience across key sectors of governance.



A 1994-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Khirwar has held several important assignments in the Delhi administration, including roles linked to environment, revenue and urban governance. Known for his policy-oriented approach, he is expected to play a crucial role in steering the civic body through fiscal and service delivery challenges.

Outlining his priorities after taking charge, Khirwar said his immediate focus would be on strengthening the city’s sanitation system, improving the quality of core municipal services and making the MCD financially self-reliant. He also emphasised the need to enhance the ease of doing business, particularly by simplifying procedures and reducing delays for citizens and enterprises dealing with the civic body.

Highlighting transparency and accountability as key principles, the new Commissioner stressed the importance of leveraging digital platforms to ensure faster, more efficient and citizen-friendly service delivery. “Technology must be used as an enabler to improve responsiveness and build public trust in municipal institutions,” he said.